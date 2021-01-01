© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Founder Circle Ways to Give

Please join, upgrade, or renew your gift to the station today with your Founders Circle contribution of $1,000 or more. Members of this special group care deeply about CAI. Their support creates a strong foundation for maintaining the quality local and national programming heard on our station.

*Your personal information will not be shared with third parties.
Gifts by Check
Giving by check is one of the simplest ways to make a contribution to CAI. Please make your check out to “WCAI” and mail to:

CAI Public Radio
P.O. Box 82
Woods Hole, MA 02543
Online Giving Computer FC
Online Donations
Giving online is safe and secure. You can give a gift of $1,000 or more, or initiate a monthly sustaining gift of $83.34, or more. Donate on our secure site today.

stocks FC
Gifts of Stock and Securities
To make a stock gift, notify your broker that you wish to transfer securities into CAI’s brokerage account at Merrill Lynch.
donor FC
Donor Advised Fund
Recommending a grant from a DAF is a powerful way to make your charitable contribution, perhaps now more than ever. If you are new to the DAF process, please feel free to use this resource.
IRA FC
IRA Distribution (aka IRA Charitable Rollover)
Thanks to the CARES Act, there is no Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) in 2020, but for those 70½ or older this still may be an advantageous way to make your contribution. A helpful resource for processing your IRA request is located here.
Wire transfers FC
Wire Transfers

Please contact our Development Office for wire transfer instructions.


Gift FC
Gift Planning & Endowment



For contribution questions please contact:

Patty Peal, Director
WCAI Founders Circle
Office: (617) 300-2769
Mobile: (508) 274-4384
patricia_peal@capeandislands.org