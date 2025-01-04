The Garden Lady on CAI

The Garden Lady is a weekly, hour-long call-in radio program hosted by plant expert C.L. Fornari. It will begin airing exclusively on WCAI 90.1, WNAN 91.1, and WZAI 94.3, Saturdays at 1 p.m. starting Jan. 4. On The Garden Lady, Fornari takes listener questions and discusses a wide range of topics around gardening, horticulture, and nature, with a special focus on helping the Cape and Islands community make the most of every season, regardless of their level of plant experience.

Call our Listener Line with your gardening questions: 866-999-4626

