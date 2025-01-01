CAI by the numbers

CAI Public Radio is proud to be listener-supported. In 2024, we thanked 5,114 members and 215 Founders Circle members for their gifts.

The following 2024 accomplishments were made possible by those individual donations and the station's sponsors. Because of you, we look forward to our work in 2025.

The Point at the Provincetown Library

On The Point



Interviewed 160 experts and authors

Discussed the community services provided by 38 local nonprofit organizations

Produced 125 call-in shows to hear your questions and listen to your points of view

Julia Hopkins CAI's Eve Zuckoff in the field reporting.

Our Newsroom



You viewed the CAI website 906,757 times and streamed 900,593 hours of CAI sound.

You are the public in Public Radio. We couldn't do our work without you. Thank you.

