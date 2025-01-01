CAI by the numbers

© 2025
CAI Public Radio is proud to be listener-supported. In 2024, we thanked 5,114 members and 215 Founders Circle members for their gifts.

The following 2024 accomplishments were made possible by those individual donations and the station's sponsors. Because of you, we look forward to our work in 2025.

The Point at the Provincetown Library

On The Point

  • Interviewed 160 experts and authors
  • Discussed the community services provided by 38 local nonprofit organizations
  • Produced 125 call-in shows to hear your questions and listen to your points of view

Our Newsroom

You viewed the CAI website 906,757 times and streamed 900,593 hours of CAI sound.

You are the public in Public Radio. We couldn't do our work without you. Thank you.