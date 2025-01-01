CAI by the numbers
CAI Public Radio is proud to be listener-supported. In 2024, we thanked 5,114 members and 215 Founders Circle members for their gifts.
The following 2024 accomplishments were made possible by those individual donations and the station's sponsors. Because of you, we look forward to our work in 2025.
- Interviewed 160 experts and authors
- Discussed the community services provided by 38 local nonprofit organizations
- Produced 125 call-in shows to hear your questions and listen to your points of view
- Drove 4,220 miles to find and cover local stories
- Filed 220 reports on regional environmental issues
- Filed 304 news reports on issues of local significance
- Received 7 awards for our journalism and features
- Delivered 50 digital best-of-news weekly newsletters
- Reached 270,566 viewers with news videos
- Shared 2,602 in-depth Instagram follow-up stories
- Reached 10,838 followers across social media platforms
You viewed the CAI website 906,757 times and streamed 900,593 hours of CAI sound.
You are the public in Public Radio. We couldn't do our work without you. Thank you.