Firefighters in Germany had to open a safe where school tests were stored

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. At a high school in the German town of Bocholt, students were preparing to take their end-of-year exam when something miraculous happened. Teachers were unable to open a safe containing the tests. Sadly for students, the teachers declined to accept this message from the universe. They called firefighters, who sawed open the safe. Teachers cheered at this accomplishment, although it appears that students did not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.