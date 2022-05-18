© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Songs of Remembrance

By Wynne Davis,
Jacob GanzDesiree F. HicksGerry HolmesAlyson HurtConnie Hanzhang JinCaroline KellyKoko NakajimaTien LeDaoud Tyler-Ameen
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, nearly a million Americans have died from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.

Explore the project.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Nation & World
Wynne Davis
See stories by Wynne Davis
Jacob Ganz
See stories by Jacob Ganz
Desiree F. Hicks
Gerry Holmes
Gerry Holmes is the NPR managing editor for enterprise and planning. He leads, plans, and coordinates NPR's long-form journalism in collaboration with NPR's reporting desks, radio shows, and digital platforms. Prior to this role, Holmes was a deputy managing editor for NPR News from 2013-2017, leading and coordinating the newsroom in the 24-hour daily news cycle.
Alyson Hurt
See stories by Alyson Hurt
Connie Hanzhang Jin
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
Caroline Kelly
Koko Nakajima
Tien Le
Daoud Tyler-Ameen
See stories by Daoud Tyler-Ameen