Alcohol license holders in Springfield get tips on avoiding state law violations

As more people return to bars and restaurants, alcohol license holders in Springfield, Massachusetts, got a refresher course Monday on how to avoid violations of state law.

Ralph Sacramone, executive director of the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, addressed owners and employees of Springfield liquor stores, bars, restaurants and clubs.

Sacramone discussed alcohol home delivery, which he said has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. He said package stores have to be particularly careful if they use outside delivery companies.

"Make sure that you see their policy and procedures and make sure that they are checking ID's," he said. "These third-party carriers, I'm not saying that they do a bad job, but what are they interested in? Making the delivery and going to the next delivery. Your license is on the line."

The workshop was coordinated by state Rep. Carlos González

, D-Springfield, and was held at the Economic Development Council on Main Street.

González said Springfield is home to over 200 businesses that hold liquor licenses.

“Our local businesses are a critical part of a thriving economy in Springfield and must follow safety measures to keep the public safe," he said.

Sacramone said the commission has been conducting sting operations to ensure liquor stores are not delivering to minors. It is also conducting checks this summer to make sure stores, bars and restaurants aren't selling to underage buyers on site.

