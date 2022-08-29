Owner of western Mass. music venues settles labor law citations brought by state attorney general

The state attorney general's office and the owner of several entertainment venues in western Massachusetts have reached a settlement over accusations of labor law violations.

Among other properties, Eric Suher owns the Calvin Theatre and the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton.

In June of 2021, the office of Attorney General Maura Healey announced it was fining him more than $100,000, alleging he did not pay employees on time and failed to pay sick time.

Suher appealed, and later entered settlement talks with Healey's office. He has now agreed to pay roughly $25,000 in penalties and almost $14,000 in restitution to employees.

File photo / Ellery Berenger / NEPR Lindsey Musielak, a former employee at the Iron Horse Entertainment Group box office, stands in front of her alma mater, Smith College, in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Lindsey Musielak, who worked for Suher for three years, said she's been notified she'll get almost $800.

"I think that the Attorney General's office really worked hard on our behalf and really went up to bat for us," Musielak said.

Neither Suher nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

As part of the agreement, Suher did not admit liability but agreed to follow the state's labor laws going forward.

While the penalty total in the settlement agreement is about a quarter of the original fine, the restitution for employees increased significantly from an earlier amount of $1,991.76.

"In the course of an appeal, our office may learn additional information that justifies a modification of the original citations," Healey's office said. "We may also settle an appeal in order to provide certainty. As a result of this settlement, workers will be receiving thousands more in restitution."

Adam Frenier contributed.

