Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts.

If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.

Question Two asks voters whether to apply a profit limit on dental insurance companies similar to those in place on medical insurers. While opponents contend the proposal would increase costs, supporters argued that requiring dental insurers to spend at least 83% of their dollars on patient care and improvements would more closely align restrictions on dental plans with those that health plans already face.

Question Three applies to the liquor store industry. If approved, it would gradually increase the number of beer and wine and all liquor product licenses a single company could have from 12 in 2023 to 18 by 2031. It would also limit licenses to sell all alcoholic beverages to seven per company. It also calls for a ban on self-checkout of liquor at stores, makes changes to the fine structure against retailers and allows out-of-state licenses to be used for identification in order to make an alcohol purchase.

And Question Four, the most recent addition on the ballot, seeks to strike a new law on the books which would allow undocumented immigrants to become eligible for drivers’ licenses. The law is yet to go into effect.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

State House News Service contributed to this report.

