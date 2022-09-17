Fresh Air Weekend: Nina Totenberg; 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Nina Totenberg looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The NPR legal affairs correspondent met the future SCOTUS justice in the early '70s, when Totenberg interviewed Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a story about a decision pertaining to women's rights.

The Free Form Funky Freqs blend jazz, R&B, rock and a little space music: The Funky Freqs came up playing the post-Corea jazz-rock style known as free funk — music with fewer complicated melodies and more earthy grooving. Their new album is Hymn of the Third Galaxy.

From 'Dreamgirls' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Sheryl Lee Ralph forged her own path: Ralph won an Emmy for her role as a no-nonsense kindergarten teacher on Abbott Elementary. She says classroom management is about "letting [kids] know that boundaries are there for a reason."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

