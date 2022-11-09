Connecticut’s next state treasurer could make history for the LGBTQ community

Erick Russell appears poised to become Connecticut’s next state treasurer.

If elected, Erick Russell would be the first Black out LGBTQ person elected to statewide office in U.S. history, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. Russell is an attorney who specializes in municipal finances.

His opponent is GOP candidate Harry Arora, a state representative and ranking member of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.

As of midday Wednesday the Associated Press showed Russell with 52% of the vote, leading by about 80,000 votes , but the agency had not yet officially called the race.

Still, advocacy groups were celebrating what they saw as an inevitable victory for Russell.

“For far too long, people of color and the LGBTQ community have lacked equitable representation in government. Erick shattered this lavender ceiling and made history because voters trust him to usher in a new chapter for Connecticut and our nation, one founded in inclusion and compassion,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, in a statement. “Not only is his win a sharp rebuke of the current wave of homophobia and racism plaguing our country, it’s a moment of inspiration for our community that our political future is brighter than ever.”

Ayannah Brown / Connectiut Public Democratic Treasurer candidate Erick Russell speaks to supporters and the press at Trinity Bar in New Haven, Ct., after winning the Democratic primary in August.

Tuesday’s midterm elections saw a record number of LGBTQ candidates running for office. In Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey won a historic and decisive victory, becoming the state's first elected female and first openly gay governor as well as the nation's first openly lesbian governor, according to WBUR .

In Vermont, Democrat Becca Balint will be the first woman to represent the state in Congress in the state’s 231-year history, according to VPR . She’s also Vermont’s first openly gay person to serve in Congress.

Yet these potential milestones coincide with aggressive efforts by some Republican politicians to target LGBTQ people and especially transgender Americans with a wave of hostile rhetoric and legislation.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.