Marking Black History Month with a celebration of Connecticut's Black and Latino Studies course

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says Florida’s governor is “dead wrong” about his rejection of an African American studies advanced placement course.

Florida recently rejected AP African American Studies and in response Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened the course to a “political agenda.”

“We are much better off as a state in the country when we have a better understanding of our full history and each and every one of our students can see that their background is a big piece of our American history,” Lamont said Tuesday at a news conference held inside CREC’s Academy of International Studies in Bloomfield, a school that a offers Black and Latino studies course to its students.

Alanna Lilley, a 16-year-old junior at the Academy, takes Black and Latino studies. She told reporters visiting her school that she’s experiencing something kids her age in Florida may not.

“Being in this class and being able to have an opportunity like this I think really helps Black and Latino students see another side of their education because I think a lot of them were taught about how we were put down but, we were never taught of how we helped ourselves resist and progress in America,” Lilley said.

Lilley’s classmate Tirth Barochia, 16, also highlighted advantages Connecticut students are able to have in history class over their peers in Florida.

“In other history classes, some things might be skipped over because they want to avoid it. Because it’s the truth,” said Barochia. “But now in this course, the truth is being revealed about Latino and African American cultures and their achievements, so it’s great to learn about it.”

Lilley and Barochia spoke at a celebration of full implementation of Black and Latino studies curriculum state officials held at the Bloomfield school on the eve of Black History Month.

Lamont’s administration says Connecticut is among the first states to require local high schools teach curriculum dedicated to including contributions made by Black and Latinx people in U.S. history when it signed a bill into law in December of 2020.

Some districts may not offer Black and Latino Studies, according to the State Department of Education, because not enough students enrolled in the course. But Connecticut’s State Department of Education says that 175 local school districts have introduced the course to students since a mandate went into effect last fall.

“More inclusive, culturally-relevant content in classrooms leads to greater student engagement and better outcomes for all of our students,” Russell-Tucker said Tuesday.

The course is offered as an elective. Governor Ned Lamont said he hopes all Connecticut students have to take it soon as a requirement to graduate.

For those that do take it, students are required to learn about people of color and their impact on America for the entire academic year. “In the words of Booker T. Washington: ‘success always leaves footprints.’ So with this course, I assure you that we are laying down footprints,” Russell-Tucker said.

