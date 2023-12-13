Lawsuit challenges foreign electioneering ban passed by Maine voters in November

An initiative passed by voters this fall is being challenged in federal court.

It's the measure that bans foreign governments and affiliated organizations from spending on state and local referendum campaigns.

The suits were filed by Central Maine Power and Versant, and jointly by the Maine Press Association and the Maine Association of Broadcasters.

The utilities claim the new law infringes on their First Amendment right of free speech.

The media lawsuit takes aim at the law's requirement that media outlets exercise "due diligence" to be sure political advertising isn't paid for by foreign entities "imposes a censorship mandate on news outlets," according to a statement by Sigmund Schutz, an attorney representing the media groups.

Maine state Sen. Rick Bennett, who chaired a group supporting the foreign campaign ban, tells the Portland Press Herald the board members of the companies and media outlets "ought to be ashamed of themselves." He said they are enabling foreign governments "to threaten the integrity of our elections."

