U.S. Army Inspector General will investigate Lewiston shootings

The U.S. Army Inspector General will conduct a formal, independent investigation into the events leading up to the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston.

The announcement was made by all four members of Maine's congressional delegation on Friday. In a letter, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo asserted the U.S. Army's commitment to investigating the facts and events surrounding the gunman in the shootings, Robert Card, an Army reservist.

“The Secretary of the Army has requested the Army Inspector General to conduct an independent investigation to ensure that the Army takes corrective actions where appropriate," Camarillo wrote. "In response, the Army IG [Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin] has instructed her team to immediately begin preparing to conduct this investigation.”

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine had sent a letter on Nov. 2 requesting an investigation — following up last week with an additional letter.

On Friday, all four lawmakers called the review an important step in understanding what happened leading up to the shootings.