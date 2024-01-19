Trump will be on CT presidential primary ballot in April, election officials say

Former President Donald Trump has been barred from the Republican presidential primary ballot in two states, pending further court review, over concerns that he took part in an insurrection during the Jan. 6 , 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But Friday morning, Connecticut officials announced that Trump will be on this year's primary ballot in the Nutmeg State.

Matt Dwyer / Connecticut Public Secretary of State Thomas.

The guidelines for placement on Connecticut's primary ballot are dictated by state law, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said.

"That section requires that the secretary place on the presidential primary ballot any candidate who has been generally and seriously advocated or recognized according to reports in the national or state news media," Thomas said.

The Connecticut Republican primary ballot will also include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as pastor and executive Ryan Binkley.

"If they have substantial news coverage in statewide or local media, which I could meet that threshold if I wanted to, we have to place them on the ballot, statutorily," Thomas said.

The Democratic presidential primary in Connecticut will include incumbent President Joe Biden, self-help author Marianne Williamson, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and talk show host Cenk Uygur.

Connecticut's 2024 presidential primary is April 2, a Tuesday.