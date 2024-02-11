The Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls

Updated February 11, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a second-half comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime, becoming the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots did it almost two decades ago.

It's their fourth Super Bowl win, and third in five years.

The Niners controlled the pace up until the second half, when the Chiefs turned on to grab their first lead of the game. From then on, it was a back-and-forth game of turnovers and field goals.

The Chiefs had only a couple of field goals before a 16-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to grab their first lead of the game at 13-10.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.