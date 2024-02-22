A pro-immigration group seeks to expand NH international trading

The New Hampshire Brazilian Council and the U.S. Department of Commerce aim to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries. In a meeting this week, members of the Brazilian consulate in Boston along with former officials of the New Hampshire Trading Commission set the agenda for a mission to São Paulo this fall.

“We are trying to connect people who want to do business in Brazil,” said Bruno D’Britto, director of the New Hampshire Brazilian Council, an organization that advocates for pro-immigration legislation and promotes Brazilian culture.

New Hampshire’s largest exporting destinations in 2020 were Germany, followed by Canada and Mexico – Brazil is in the 27th position since 2023, but the mission aims to put that country among the top destinations.

Exports from New Hampshire to Brazil in 2023 were valued at $46.9 million. Among those goods are industrial machinery, machine tools, parts, printers, computers, arms and ammunition. Optical, photographic, measuring, and medical instruments are also sought in that country, according to data the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs collected from WISERTrade data services.

The alliance aims to match state’s business owners with Brazilian companies like Embraer, the third-largest producer of civil aircraft after Boeing and Airbus. D’Britto says they could potentially be interested in software and parts from New Hampshire sellers, but he encourages investors to think of other products that the large Brazilian market wants, like electronics, clothes, and food.

“This trade mission will make it possible to sit them at the same table, talk business and see if it is viable for both parties,” he said.

On the other hand, Brazil provides the state with wood, sawn wood, sugars, white chocolate, organic chemicals and industrial machinery. Imports from Brazil to New Hampshire were valued at $14.4 million in 2023, according to the same local state agency.

The commission is studying what Brazilian products could be a success in New Hampshire. He thinks cachaça could be one – a popular traditional drink made of fermented sugar cane juice.

“We looked at the New Hampshire Liquor Store inventory and there are less than a hundred bottles across the state,” he said. “That is the first we are going to bring in.”

D’Britto hopes local business owners who attend the mission will learn international commerce regulations, but also provide information to local and federal officials about fees and taxes they face when importing from or exporting to Brazil. He hopes to meet with local elected officials after the trip to talk about the experience and help identify gaps in federal legislation.

He says this is an opportunity that could expand to all New England in the future.

The New Hampshire Brazilian Counciland the Brazilian Consulate in Boston can provide more information on how to sign up.

