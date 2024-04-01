CT's first-ever early voting brings in 18,000 ballots

Connecticut’s presidential primary is Tuesday and thousands of people have already cast their ballot in-person through early voting.

This is the first time Connecticut has held early voting under the new state law in effect this year. It’s one of the last states to allow early, in-person voting.

According to the Office of the Secretary of the State, last week, about 18,000 of Connecticut’s 1.2 million registered voters already cast their ballots in the primary, an election which has consistently lower participation. A spokesperson for the office said there weren't turnout projections since they were rolling out the new voting system.

“We’re proud of the effort our elections team and registrars put in, and we thank all the agencies, nonprofits, and community organizations who helped us get the word out about early voting,” Deputy Secretary of the State Jacqueline Kozin said in a statement.

Last month, both President Joe Biden and his challenger, former President Donald Trump, secured the delegates needed to get their party’s nominations.

Over 5,000 of the early voters are registered as Republican, and over 12,000 are registered Democrats, the Office of the Secretary of the State said.

Polls are open for Connecticut's presidential primary Tuesday, April 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations and other information about the election are available through the Secretary of the State.