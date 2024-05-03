Lewiston bowling alley reopens 6 months after mass shooting
1 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just In Time reopen_1.jpg
Just-In-Time Recreation reopened to the public on Friday May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Publi
2 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_5.jpg
Justin Juray, owner of Just-In-Time Recreation, gets emotional as he hugs a friend at the grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
3 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_14.jpg
Lewiston community members and bowlers wait in line outside of Just-In-Time Recreation at its grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
4 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_2.jpg
18 bowling pins are displayed on the wall at Just-In-Time Recreation with the name of each victim killed in the Lewiston mass shootings on Oct. 25, 2023.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Publi
5 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_7.jpg
Justin and Samantha Juray, owners of Just-In-Time Recreation, laugh as they greet friends and community members at the grand reopening of the bowling alley on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
6 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_3.jpg
A sign welcomes community members back to Just-In-Time Recreation at their grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
7 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_13.jpg
Lewiston community members and bowlers arrive at Just-In-Time Recreation at its grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
8 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_6.jpg
Justin and Samantha Juray, owners of Just-In-Time Recreation, smile as they greet friends and community members at the grand reopening of the bowling alley on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
9 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_8.jpg
A special beer, 18 Angels by Lost Valley Brewing Company, was created to honor the 18 victims of the Lewsiton mass shootings on Oct. 25, 2023.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
10 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_9.jpg
Justin and Samantha Juray, owners of Just-In-Time Recreation, at the grand reopening of the bowling alley on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
11 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_10.jpg
Tom Giberti has worked at Just-In-Time Recreation in various roles for more than 20 years. He was shot multiple times in the legs on Oct. 25, 2023 when a gunman opened fire at the bowling alley. He helped multiple children escape that night.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
12 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_11.jpg
Justin Juray, owner of Just-In-Time Recreation, greets the public and friends at the grand reopening of the bowling alley on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
13 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_12.jpg
Justin Juray, owner of Just-In-Time Recreation, gets emotional greeting friends and community members at the grand reopening of the bowling alley on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
14 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_15.jpg
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
15 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_4.jpg
Justin Juray, owner of Just-In-Time Recreation, smiles at the grand reopening of the bowling alley on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
16 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_16.jpg
Colin Robinson, 18, bowls at Just-In-Time Recreation at the grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
17 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_17.jpg
A man signs for a video he records on his phone at Just-In-Time Recreation at its grand reopening on May 3, 2024. Four of the 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shootings were deaf.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
18 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_18.jpg
Colin Robinson, 18, bowls at Just-In-Time Recreation at the grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
19 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_19.jpg
Colin Robinson, 18, bowls at Just-In-Time Recreation at the grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
20 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_20.jpg
A little boy bowls at Just-In-Time Recreation at the grand reopening on May 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public
Just-In-Time Recreation reopened on Friday for the first time since the mass shootings on Oct. 25, 2023 that killed 18 people. Eight people were killed at the bowling alley.
A few dozen people lined up outside of the bowling alley ahead of the official opening at 10 a.m. Owners Justin and Samantha Juray greeted community members, smiling and getting emotional as they hugged friends. The Jurays said they are touched by the outpouring of support they've received, and hope to continue to provide a gathering place for the community.
This story will be updated.