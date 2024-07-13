CT officials react to shooting at Trump rally: Political violence is 'never acceptable,' governor says

Elected officials from Connecticut are reacting to Saturday's shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania for former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive GOP nominee was doing “fine” after the shooting, which he said pierced the upper part of his right ear. A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said on social media: "There is no room in America for political violence. We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally."

Gov Ned. Lamont said that “political violence and gun violence of any kind have absolutely no place in our society and are never acceptable."

"We must all as Americans be able to express our views freely and without the fear of violence," Lamont said. "I also commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action to protect everyone’s safety.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that "political violence of any kind is unacceptable" and that he's thankful for law enforcement’s "swift response."

Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto said the attempted assassination of former President Trump was "tragic and sad."

"The actions of one deranged individual do not represent American values. We make change at the ballot box," Proto said. "All Americans, regardless of political affiliation or political philosophy, must condemn this heinous act and recommit to engaging in political discussion that will move our country forward in a nonviolent manner."

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said that "political violence in any form is unacceptable."

"I condemn this cowardly act and send prayers to former President Trump," she said on social media. "This is not how policy differences are settled in the United States of America."

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro said her thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump and his family.

"I commend the quick response of the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials on scene," she said on social media.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes said on social media that "violence, especially political, has no place in our society."

"Every American should be free and safe to express and share their views with civility," Himes said. "My thoughts are with the former President and all who were harmed at today’s rally."

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said that the reports about the shooting at the Trump rally are "horrific."

"It is encouraging that he was able to exit safely with the assistance of the Secret Service," Courtney said on social media. "I, along with all Americans of goodwill, wish him a swift recovery and condemn all political violence."

U.S. Rep. John Larson said: "Thank God President Trump is safe and being treated." He thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting quickly and he condemns "all forms of violence."

Connecticut State Senate President Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, both Democrats, said in a statement: "The incident in Pennsylvania today involving former President Trump is truly shocking. We are praying for President Trump’s safety and recovery. There is no place for political violence in our country."