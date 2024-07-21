Kamala Harris pledges to 'earn and win' the nomination after Biden's endorsement

Vice President Harris said she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda." Harris said. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

She thanked Biden for his leadership and service, saying his legacy is "unmatched." She called his decision to step down "selfless and patriotic."

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

"President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said.

Harris spoke by phone with Biden earlier today, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Biden released a statement earlier Sunday, declaring his intention to no longer seek the Democratic nomination for president. He then endorsed Harris in a separate post on X, saying: "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump."

Harris, in her own statement, said it was an honor to have his endorsement. Many Democratic groups have aligned with Biden, endorsing Harris, though other prominent Democrats have remained silent on the matter, with still others calling for an open nomination process.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on August 19.

