Mother and son dead after dispute in Troy, New Hampshire, leads to police shootout in Maine

An 8-year-old boy and his mother are dead after a dispute that began overnight in Troy, New Hampshire, led to a police shootout on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

Investigators say York Police got a 911 call at 2:07 a.m. Thursday from a man saying he had been involved in a fight with his wife in Troy, New Hampshire, and that she was dead.

At 2:30 a.m., Kittery Police found the man's vehicle on the Piscataqua River Bridge parked on the southbound side in Maine. Law enforcement shut down the bridge and tried to negotiate with the suspect.

They say the man exited the car and raised a firearm and that Maine State Police Trooper Craig Nilsen and two New Hampshire State Police troopers, whose names are not being released, responded with deadly force. The suspect fell off the bridge into the water below and was declared dead.

Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said after the shootout an 8-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the backseat of the vehicle.

"This death is not associated with the police use of deadly force. I want to stress that right now. The child's death is not associated with the officers' use of deadly force today. We have information that that is not the case," Ross said.

The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General's Office investigates the case.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The family, police say, was new to Troy, New Hampshire.