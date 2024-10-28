Puerto Rican leaders in western Mass. call Trump rally comments 'offensive, hateful'

Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí.

Many legislators and community leaders in Massachusetts are reacting to disparaging comments made by a comedian at a Donald Trump rally in New York City Sunday.

There are more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Massachusetts, according to a study from the Gastón Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy Publications at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

State Rep. Carlos González, D-Springfield, called the comments, which referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," "offensive and racist."

"As a United States citizen, a proud American that stems from Puerto Rico. I feel so ashamed that anybody that would tout the Trump flag or anything that he has stood for is very offensive," he said.

There are three Puerto Ricans serving on the Springfield City Council, including councilor at-large Jose Delgado who said the remarks are disrespectful.

"The joke was not funny. This was not at a comedy show, it was at a campaign event for someone running for president of the United States," he said. " This is beyond a political party. The divisiveness, fear mongering and rhetoric have no place here. "

Zulmalee Rivera Delgado is a social activist and an event coordinator for Neighbor to Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts. The organization works to help educate residents about the political process and civic engagement.

Rivera Delgado said she believes after this incident many undecided Puerto Ricans will now vote for Kamala Harris.

"Many are reminded that, despite being treated as second-class citizens, we consistently contribute to society through our economic, civil rights, educational and artistic efforts," she said. "Yet those contributions often seem overlooked and used to weaponize our progression towards inclusion."

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal said he isn't surprised by these remarks and other crude and racist comments made during the event, saying it shows where "the tone of American political discourse has gone."

"I think that the poor judgement to speak about Puerto Rico and the terms that were offered is really damaging, again, to the national conversation. I've been to Puerto Rico many times and the description of it was in bad taste and inaccurate," he said.

In a posting Monday on "X", formerly Twitter, he said,

"It is a privilege to represent Massachusetts' largest Puerto Rican population."

According to the most recent census Springfield's population is 49% Latino, with a large part of that group being Puerto Rican. In Holyoke that number is nearly 52%.

Gov. Maura Healey said the state stands with the Puerto Rican community against the comments.

"Massachusetts is proud to have a strong, vibrant Puerto Rican community... They are our business owners, health care workers, students, elected and community leaders, and veterans who bravely served our country," she said in a prepared statement.

Many famous Puerto Rican celebrities, notably the musician known as Bad Bunny, have come out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris after the Trump rally.