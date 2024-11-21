Site of Lewiston mass shooting now an emergency warming center

After the mass shooting in Lewiston a year ago, it wasn't clear whether the bowling alley or the pool hall where 18 people lost their lives would ever reopen. Many businesses that experience similar tragedies never do. But in May the bowling alley reopened and on Thursday, the building that housed the former bar and pool hall known as Schemengees did, too.

The interior has been remodeled. No more pool tables, cornhole games or darts. This building, the scene of terror and sorrow last October, is now in the business of helping to save lives during the coldest months of the year.

"So today is triumph over tragedy. Today we are going to give you a tour of Lewiston's emergency warming center," said Kevin Boilard, founder of the nonprofit Kaydenz Kitchen which will operate the warming center, provide meals, clothing and connections to support services for those most in need.

Speaking to a gathering of city leaders and supporters, Boilard said the opening wouldn't have been possible without help from local businesses, the community and beyond.

"We've received support from families of victims of the tragedy. We've received support from people that were always considered some of our biggest naysayers," Boilard said. "So our goal is to build community around this location... and so we are very excited to work with everybody to make this a reality."

Boilard is expecting about 100 people a night this winter but there is space for as many as 300, if necessary. Boilard and city officials are also hoping to make this a permanent homeless shelter next year. And during the event they got a surprise boost in that effort from Erik Jorgensen and the Maine Housing Authority.

"I have the privilege of being able to make a special announcement of something that no one's heard about yet," Jorgensen said. "This morning, Maine Housing is announcing that Kaydenz Kitchen has been awarded a $2.5 million dollar grant through the emergency housing permanent solutions grant program."

The grant was part of a statewide package of $7.7 million awarded by MaineHousing to nearly two dozen organizations working to prevent homelessness. In a statement, MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan said the funding will provide resources to serve as many as 1,000 people with emergency shelter and housing.

As for Lewiston, city councilor David Chittim said the new refuge is a "beacon of hope."

"The transformation of Schemengees into Lewiston's warming center speaks volumes to our city's resilience and determination to move forward," he said. "A community where individuals have ready access to basic human dignity is a community where businesses want to invest, where families want to settle and where hope flourishes."

