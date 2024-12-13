Reflecting on CT's historic wildfire season – and the toll it took

This fall’s historic drought sparked brush fires across Connecticut and the Northeast. It took officials weeks to contain what became known as the Hawthorne fire on Lamentation Mountain in central Connecticut. A firefighter died while helping to battle the fire.

This fall’s fires stretched resources and made history. In September and October, Connecticut experienced almost five times more brushfires than normal — just as the state saw its driest two-month period in 120 years. The state has a specialized wildfire crew, but officials had to call on other states and the Connecticut National Guard for assistance — the first time the state has had to do that in 30 years.

Rich Schenk, fire control officer with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), has been in the fire service since he was 16 years old. During the Hawthorne fire, he worked for 21 days straight. He says wildfires in our region could become more common.

“With all the mortality that we have from invasive insects, and the forest is changing, to see a large fire in the near future would not surprise me anymore,” he told Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live.”

Connecticut DEEP Deputy Director Mason Trumble is concerned with how the fires will affect the ecosystem, but he says it could back bounce quickly.

“There was damage to trail systems, damage to ecosystems, and wildlife concern,” he said. “But, thankfully, our forests here in New England are very resilient.”

State officials say climate change is responsible for more extreme weather events in Connecticut and beyond.

State Sen. Saud Anwar wants people to be prepared if there is smoke or a fire. He says residents should plan a path for evacuation and do what they can to avoid smoke exposure.

“Make sure that your windows are closed in a manner where you're not going to be having more smoke come in,” he said. “It's important to sometimes make sure that you are outside wearing a mask, if your health allows you to be able to wear a mask.”

Learn more

Listen to the full interview on “Where We Live": What we learned from the 2024 Connecticut brush fires

Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control Holiday and Christmas Tree Fire Safety tips

Connecticut Public's Catherine Shen and Chris Polansky contributed to this report.