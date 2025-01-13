Milford, CT named Zillow's most popular coastal city for homebuyers

Real estate website Zillow says Milford, Connecticut was the country’s most popular coastal city with its users in 2024. The state also dominated the list of last year’s most popular markets overall.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Anchor Beach — Milford, Conn.

Local realtor Carolyn Augur said with 17 miles of coastline — the second most in Connecticut — she is not at all surprised by the ranking.

"It’s really a hidden gem in a lot of ways. It combines a ton of history and community, and our beaches are absolutely beautiful," Augur said. "Our downtown green is one of the largest in the northeast. So you have that blend of historic homes, new restaurants and shops, and all within a quick walk to the harbor or any of our beaches."

Several factors went into Zillow’s rankings, including consumer demand, page-view traffic, home value growth and time spent on the market.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Silver Sands State Park — Milford, Conn.

"In 2024, we saw the lowest amount of inventory that I honestly can remember in my 26-year career," Augur said. "When you put your house up on the market, you’ll have multiple, multiple offers immediately."

Augur believes that is thanks to an influx of people to the area from New York City, whether they are looking to live there full-time or purchase a vacation home. She said Milford presents a reasonable commute to New York, and a more affordable option for coastal living compared to the east end of Long Island.

"It is a place where you can come out and bike, you can boat, you can swim. I think people desire to have an easier lifestyle, to be able to relax where you live."

The same could be said for other parts of Connecticut, with neighboring West Haven taking the number two spot on Zillow's list of coastal cities.

Four other Connecticut cities made the list of the country’s most popular markets overall — Stamford, Bridgeport, New Haven and Waterbury. The Manchester, New Hampshire market took the top spot.