Parents and 2 children dead in Madbury in suspected murder-suicide

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
A section of a residential road in Madbury remained cordoned off Tuesday as investigators continue to work inside a home where four people were found killed.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Four people were found dead inside of a Madbury home Monday evening in what investigators say appears to have been a murder-suicide.

State troopers responded to a residential address at approximately 8:21 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. Inside, authorities found Ryan and Emily Long, ages 48 and 34, as well as their children, Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6, dead from gunshot wounds. A third child, identified only as a toddler, was found alive and unharmed, according to authorities.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday. Authorities say at this time, there is no known threat to the public.

On Tuesday, police tape blocked off a stretch of a rural, residential road in Madbury where the family lived. Investigators could be seen entering and leaving the home, as news helicopters circled overhead.

An online resume shows Ryan Long was employed as a school psychologist at the Oyster River Middle School in Durham for the previous 9 years. District officials have not yet issued a statement confirming his employment.

(Editor's note: This story may be updated.)
