Forest Service stations wildfire response helicopter in Lebanon amid extreme drought

The U.S. Forest Service is on guard against potential wildfires in the region as severe drought conditions and high fire danger continue.

The agency has temporarily positioned a wildfire response helicopter at Lebanon Municipal Airport to shorten response times to potential wildfires in Vermont and New Hampshire.

“Operations are temporary and will continue only as long as the elevated fire risk persists,” the airport said in a statement Monday. ”Nearby residents may notice intermittent flight activity, including low-level approaches and departures, as well as occasional trips to local water sources if bucket operations are employed.”

The CH-54A Tarhe helicopter falls under the classification of Type 1, which the National Interagency Fire Center describes as the largest, fastest and most expensive helicopters used on wildland fires.

“This particular one can carry about 2,000 gallons of water,” said Dan Dillner, Vermont’s state forest fire supervisor. “It can suck up water with this, with basically like a snorkel, as opposed to having to be landed and filled, or having to scoop with a bucket. It can fly a pretty long way from where it's stationed. So, it can easily do four or five drops around 60, 70 miles from the base, which is pretty amazing.”

The helicopter enhances Vermont’s wildfire-fighting capabilities while the state continues to deal with drought and high fire danger, Dillner said.

“We, typically in Vermont, have seen very few fires in the summer,” he said. “And we had a pretty active summer fire season due to the drought.”

The largest wildfire this year occurred in Fair Haven. The nearly 12-acre blaze burned for two weeks in July and August before it was extinguished.

"We're shifting into a period where, if we don't get some rain, the risk is just really going to be elevated for fires that could get large, very quickly."

Dan Dillner, forest fire supervisor, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation

As of Sept. 29, Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has recorded 73 wildfires across 57.47 acres of land this year. A statewide ban on debris burning has been in effect since Sept. 22, and no burning permits are being issued.

Vermont saw 99 wildfires across 180.6 acres in 2024, but nearly 40% occurred in October and November.

Dry leaves and other debris covering the forest floor are major concerns this fall, Dillner said.

“With leaf drop and extremely dry ground conditions, and then having a whole lot of uncompacted leaf litter, it’s just essentially a whole bunch more fuel that can make fire spread really, really rapidly,” he said. “We're shifting into a period where, if we don't get some rain, the risk is just really going to be elevated for fires that could get large, very quickly.”

Dillner had a word of advice for Vermonters in the event of a large wildfire: Do not fly your drone or personal aircraft near a wildfire if helicopters are in action.

“That puts firefighters at risk,” he said. “It would also make any helicopters working on the fire have to land. So basically, if you fly your drone, then we can't fly to protect property.”

If the state can avoid any major wildfires, the forests should remain quite healthy despite this year’s drought, said Josh Halman, the state’s forest health program manager.

“When [people] see trees that are browning up prematurely, they worry about the long-term health of those trees,” he said. “Trees are pretty resilient. And one season of drought for a healthy tree typically will not put them over the edge to a point where they are in danger of dying.”

Still, he said Vermonters can expect to see some impacts. They may see leaves browning or falling early this autumn, as well as smaller or differently colored foliage next spring, Halman said.