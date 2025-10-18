Dozens of Maine communities see second round of 'No Kings' rallies

Dozens of Maine communities saw ‘No Kings’ rallies on Saturday — part of the second series of nationwide protests since President Donald Trump took office.

Participants called attention to what they see as unlawful expansions of executive powers by Trump’s administration.

No Kings Day protests are put on by a broad coalition of organizations, including workers unions, activist networks and pro-democracy groups like Indivisible and 50501.

At least 40 demonstrations occurred in Maine, according to mobilize.us — the platform used by Indivisible to announce events.

Portland likely saw the largest attendance, with organizers estimating 5,000-7,000 people in attendance, but sizeable protests appeared in smaller towns as well.

Michael Livingston Protesters line both sides of the Memorial Bridge in Augusta for a 'No Kings' rally Oct. 18, 2025.

Hundreds of noontime ralliers filled a small downtown park and lined Main Street in Rockland, cheering as cars drove by and honked in support. Many held “No Kings" signs, others read “RESIST” and “We love America but hate fascism."

The scene was similar in Augusta, where hundreds crowded both sides of the Memorial Bridge chanting, "This is what democracy looks like."

About 2,500 people showed up in Auburn, according to unofficial estimates from organizers. Overflow parking lots in downtown were full as people lined both sides of Longley Bridge.

Susan Sharron Maine humorist Tim Sample addresses a crowd of protesters during a 'No Kings' rally in Auburn Oct. 18, 2025.

There were songs, chants and speakers including Maine humorist Tim Sample, Attorney General Aaron Frey and Gov. Janet Mills.

"Things are not normal," Frey told the crowd in Auburn. "Things are not aligning with what it is that we set down in our Constitution 250 years ago. The promise to every single citizen that the government would work for citizens, not for some president of the United States that doesn't understand that our country does not work for him."

In Belfast, a crowd of hundreds filled much of Steamboat Landing Park near downtown. One person was dressed as a lobster with pictures of Trump saying “toss him back.” Another brought an angry-looking 8- or 9-foot-tall papier-mâché Trump holding a golden airplane in one hand and a golden crown on the other arm.

Kelly Hewins of Searsport was seated in a wheelchair near the stage, holding a sign reading “My grandchildren will know I didn’t stay silent.” Hewins choked up as she explained her very personal reasons for attending.

Kevin Miller Kelly Hewins of Searsport and Dawn-Marie Allen of Ellsworth attend a 'No Kings' rally in Belfast Oct. 18, 2025

“I have stage-four cancer and I know that my diagnosis is terminal — I understand that,” Hewins said through tears. “But the cuts to cancer research are just unconscionable. It’s probably too late for me. But I would love the idea that cancer research can lead to a vaccine or a cure that, when my grandchildren are my age, they’ll look back as cancer as something that’s as strange as polio is to us.”

Hewins’ best friend of more than 40 years, Dawn-Marie Allen of Ellsworth, said she believes that money is being cut from science and the humanities to line the pockets of the wealthy. She held a sign declaring “Hands Off Cancer Re$earch”

“It’s wrong — absolutely wrong... and that’s not what this country is about,” said Allen, a nurse.

State Sen. Chip Curry, a Belfast Democrat, gave a speech at the event, getting huge applause as he called Trump “a morally corrupt charlatan that directs all of the anger and fear at others.”

But Curry said those concerned about the direction of the country need to learn the lessons of previous civil and human rights movements by engaging in nonviolent direct action, boycotts, marches, strikes and legal challenges.

“Our democratic institutions have failed to check this autocratic president but that is not the root of this crisis,” Curry said. “Our version of democracy, which hands so much power to the wealthy, has failed to deliver to meet the basic needs of the majority of the people. While the wealthiest are getting wealthier, the rest of us are wondering where our hospitals went, and how to pay for our schools, and how to pay our rent and our basic bills.”

Susan Sharron A crowd of protesters hold up handmade signs at a 'No Kings' event in Auburn on Oct. 18, 2025

Four months ago, about 2,100 rallies sparked up nationwide in what was one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

As tanks rolled through the National Mall as part of a military parade marking the Army's 250th anniversary and President Trump's 79th birthday, participants called attention to what they said were unlawful expansions of executive powers.

Now, with the federal government shut down and portions of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" taking effect, protesters said the effects of Trump's decisions feel more material than they did in June.

The federal government has been shutdown since Oct. 1, after Congress failed to pass a spending package ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline. Parties are divided on whether or not to extend health care tax credits that Democrats say help keep insurance premiums down for millions of middle-class Americans, but that Republicans say provide free health care for illegal immigrants. Current policy only allows subsidies for U.S. citizens.

"If you truly love something, you should be allowed to critique it fairly, and to want it to change and improve over time." Vincent Aliquo, Augusta resident

Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have called the demonstrations "hate America rallies."

Johnson said on Fox News that Democrats wouldn’t vote to reopen the government until after Saturday because “they can’t face their rabid base.”

The American Federation of Government Employees, a union that represents over 800,000 government employees, urged its members to march in No Kings Day protests saying they have "taken on new urgency with the government shutdown."

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy questioned "who's funding them" in an interview with Fox News. He claimed, without sources, the rallies are made up of "paid protesters from ANTIFA."

Augusta residents Vincent and Katie Aliquo said they feel more afraid than angry of the Trump Administration.

"I wouldn't be here if I hated America," Katie said. "We want it to be a place where we feel safe again. We're here to protect our freedoms and our rights."

While it's too early to estimate a total headcount, organizers hope to match or exceed records with more than 2,500 events planned across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and other nations.