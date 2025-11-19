Investigators will look for cause of fatal trench collapse in Yarmouth

An investigation is underway into the collapse of a trench that killed a man on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at a South Yarmouth construction site that is part of the town's extensive sewer installation project.

The collapse occurred shortly before 9 a.m., and prompted a massive response from The Yarmouth Fire Departments and several additional fire departments, the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team, Mass. State Police, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other agencies.

Two men were trapped when the trench collapsed. A third workman jumped into the trench to assist his co-workers. He too became buried up to his knees and was quickly extricated with assistance. Another man remained stuck in the trench for more than four hours as efforts were made to free him.

The body of the man who died was removed from the trench after a lengthier process. The names of the men have not been made public.

Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue said first responders were faced with a harrowing scenario.

“First responders found two people in the trench, one that was known to be inside and was buried up to his waist, and another person who had heroically jumped in in an attempt to rescue and help and he also got himself in part of the trench collapse.”

Arrascue said after the first man was taken out, another situation developed.

“The second victim was buried up to his waist. It was a very complicated rescue. We had a lot of collapse of the trench that continued to happen as we tried to remove him. It took a long time and a lot of resources to get him out.”

A Yarmouth Fire Department aerial tower truck was in place to help secure the collapse scene. Teams of rescuers worked to shore up the area to try to prevent further collapse.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. the second man was taken from the trench and placed on a stretcher. He was moved to a waiting ambulance, then transferred to a helicopter for a flight to Rhode Island Hospital where he was being treated for multiple injuries.

It was only hours later that the body could be removed from the scene.

Investigators will look into what caused the trench to collapse and try to determine if proper procedures were being followed.

The contractor, Revoli Construction of Littleton and Franklin, Mass. has been installing a wastewater treatment system in environmentally sensitive areas of Yarmouth under an $18 million contract.

OSHA records show Revoli has been fined or investigated several times for violations in recent years.