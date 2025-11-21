With court backing, Revolution Wind appears headed for a 2026 finish

A federal judge is weighing whether the Trump administration’s sweeping pause on offshore wind projects was lawful, raising renewed legal uncertainty around major clean-energy initiatives — including Revolution Wind , a significant offshore wind farm under construction off the Rhode Island coast that will power hundreds of thousands of homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

In presiding over a lawsuit filed by a coalition of states, U.S. District Judge Patti Saris on Nov. 18 questioned whether agencies “could lawfully implement” a blanket ban simply because “the president told me to do it.”

Back on track after September ruling

The new court showdown comes a few months after another federal ruling allowed Revolution Wind to resume construction. In September, Judge Royce Lamberth granted a preliminary injunction that reversed a stop-work order and permitted the project to restart.

Charles Rothenberger , climate and energy attorney with Save the Sound , praised the earlier ruling and insisted the project is still on track.

“There are people on the water and on the docks working to finish the last dozen of those turbines before the project can be fully energized in the second quarter of 2026,” he said.

He acknowledged that winter could slow progress but noted delays are already built into the timeline.

“Because of the delay … with the onset of winter weather, some of that work will naturally slow down,” he said.

Benefits to consumers

Rothenberger argued that once completed, Revolution Wind — slated to deliver power to Connecticut and Rhode Island — will offer major advantages.

“Access to clean, renewable energy for about 350,000 homes … more than 1,000 jobs ,” he said. “Offshore wind is really the solution to multiple problems we face here in New England.”

He highlighted its ability to address winter reliability issues in the electricity grid: “The generation profile is really ideally suited to address the winter reliability concerns … because of our reliance on natural gas.” He also pointed to analyses showing the project’s potential to lower wholesale energy prices and protect customers from volatile natural gas costs.

Is Revolution Wind safe from federal opposition?

When pressed on the risk of further political or legal interference, Rothenberger expressed cautious optimism.

“I wouldn’t want to jinx anything,” he said, “But … it’s clear … the only thing to be done is to finish assembling it and get it energized.”

He added that the project already holds all federal and state permits solidly in hand, suggesting the worst of the regulatory fights may be behind them.