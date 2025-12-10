Cape Cod Concert Band still making sweet music

More than a half-century after its inception, the Cape Cod Concert Band continues to present challenging....and highly entertaining.....music to local audiences.

CAI's John Basile reports the band's Dec. 13 concert in Hyannis continues a longstanding tradition of holiday performances.

The band will present "Magical, Musi to Make You Believe," a non-traditional holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center at Barnstable High School on West Main Street in Hyannis.

Admission is free, with contributions to support the band gratefully accepted.

For more information about the band and its upcoming performances, visit:

http://www.capecodconcertband.org/