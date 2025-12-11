© 2025
Cape Cod Concert Band brings musicians and audiences together

CAI | By John Basile
Published December 11, 2025 at 9:21 AM EST
The Cape Cod Concert Band performs on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center at Barnstable High School in Hyannis.
Cape Cod Concert Band
Today's Cape Cod Concert Band grew out of the Conservatory Wind Ensemble which was first organized in 1974. In recent years it has emerged as a vital part of the local music scene.

The band, under conductor Tom Borning, specializes in playing challenging music that's a bit out of the mainstream of what's heard on the radio these days.

It's December concert, entitled "Magical Music to Make You Believe" will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center at Barnstable High School on West Main Street in Hyannis. Admission is free, and donations to support the band will be accepted.

For more information on the band, visit http://www.capecodconcertband.org/
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by John Basile