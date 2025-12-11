Cape Cod Concert Band brings musicians and audiences together

Today's Cape Cod Concert Band grew out of the Conservatory Wind Ensemble which was first organized in 1974. In recent years it has emerged as a vital part of the local music scene.

The band, under conductor Tom Borning, specializes in playing challenging music that's a bit out of the mainstream of what's heard on the radio these days.

It's December concert, entitled "Magical Music to Make You Believe" will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center at Barnstable High School on West Main Street in Hyannis. Admission is free, and donations to support the band will be accepted.

For more information on the band, visit http://www.capecodconcertband.org/