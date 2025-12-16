State regulators accuse Pelham stock trader of operating Ponzi scheme

New Hampshire securities regulators are seeking financial penalties and a permanent ban against a Pelham-based stock trader who, for the second time, allegedly violated state financial laws.

The Bureau of Securities Regulation announced legal action Tuesday against Kevin Patel, who operates Royal Investments.

Officials allege that Patel presented himself as a licensed investment advisor, and convinced four investors to give him money to invest in the stock market, with the promise of returns as high as 32%. The investors, who hail from Massachusetts and Florida, invested a cumulative $386,000, regulators said, and lost nearly all of it.

“Royal was in fact a Ponzi scheme,” state officials said in a new legal filing .

In 2021, Patel also came to the attention of state securities regulators for selling unregistered products. In that case , he agreed to pay a $4,000 fine.

Patel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its new legal action, securities regulators claim that Patel and Royal Investments are not licensed investment advisors, “yet they held themselves out as recommending to the investors that they give them money to invest in the market with the promise of making a high return.”

Patel promised to make quarterly payments to investors, according to the legal filing. Despite taking in nearly $400,000 in investments, at one point Patel’s E-trade account held a balance of just $188. It isn’t clear what trades led to such massive losses.

Along with restitution to investors, regulators are also seeking $80,000 in fines, and a permanent ban on Patel from engaging in any securities-related business.

