Justice Department opens investigation into Minnesota governor and Minneapolis mayor

The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a U.S. official said. The official sought anonymity because were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Frey said in a post on X: "This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city. I will not be intimidated."

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images / Getty Images Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 9. Frey has called on federal investigators to turn over information to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after the shooting death of Renee Good by a federal officer.

Walz, in a post on X, did not explicitly address the news reports, but said: "Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her."

The killing of Renee Macklin Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer last week became a flashpoint for the simmering opposition to federal agents operating within the state.

Walz, Frey and other Democrats in the state have been vocal in their criticism of ICE's presence in the state.

Copyright 2026 NPR