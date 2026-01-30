Photos: 'ICE Out' protesters fill Burlington streets to decry immigration enforcement actions Vermont Public | By Zoe McDonald Published January 30, 2026 at 6:35 PM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Protesters filled Burlington's Church Street with homemade signs and chants of "Shut it down. Shut it down." Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicProtesters gathered outside Burlington City Hall in single-digit temperatures to decry Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minneapolis and around the country. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicProtesters filled the south end of Church street, eventually spilling out into Main Street. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicAll ages attended the rally, from babies in strollers, to high school kids, to community elders. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicA number of businesses in and around Church Street closed for the 3 p.m. rally, including Burlington Records. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicMad River Distillers was one of the local businesses that closed for the rally. Two of their employees, Annika Malpica, left, and Kyle Sjostrom, center, gave out free hot tea to protesters outside Burlington City Hall. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicDozens of protesters held signs referencing Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two Minnesota residents who were killed by immigration officers during the ongoing protests in Minneapolis. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicA protester holds an image of Liam Ramos, a 5-year-old who was detained by ICE in Minnesota, sparking an outcry across the country. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicNot all businesses closed. Joslynn Wright was the only employee at Hatley on Church Street. She held up a homemade sign from inside the store while marchers walked by. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicProtesters marched down Burlington's Church Street and onto South Winooski Avenue, stretching down multiple blocks. More from Vermont Public: Vermont businesses shut down in protest of ICE