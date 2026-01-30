© 2026
Somali-American state lawmaker won't run for re-election, citing 'persistent racism, harassment'

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published January 30, 2026 at 10:04 AM EST
Deqa Dhalac was sworn in as the new mayor of South Portland on Dec. 7, 2021.
Rebecca Conley
/
Maine Public file
Deqa Dhalac is sworn in as the mayor of South Portland on Dec. 7, 2021.

State Rep. Deqa Dhalac of South Portland has announced that she will not seek re-election to the Maine Legislature.

In a press release, she said she has experienced "persistent racism, harassment and threats that reflect a broader national pattern targeting Black and Brown elected officials."

"These dangers are real and carry heavy emotional and physical consequences not only for those serving, but for their families as well," she said.

Her announcement comes amid repeated calls by Maine Republicans for her to resign from the Appropriations Committee. She previously worked for Gateway Community Services, a health care company that is under scrutiny for alleged MaineCare fraud.

Dhalac is one of the first Somali-Americans elected to the Maine Legislature. She previously served as the mayor of South Portland.
New England News Collaborative
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
