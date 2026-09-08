Goodlander, Williams win in 2nd District Congressional primaries, setting up rematch

This is a developing story and will be updated as fresh results become available.

Democratic Rep. Maggie Goodlander and Republican Lily Tang Williams both sailed to solid victories in their respective primary races Tuesday, setting up a rematch from two years ago in November’s general election.

Goodlander, who is seeking her second term in Congress, defeated state House Rep. Paige Beauchemin, 80% to 20% as of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, with roughly 29% of votes tallied, according to the Associated Press.

Williams, who is making her third run for the 2nd Congressional District seat, held off Victor Orlando, a first-time candidate from Hudson who owns a roofing business, 64% to 15%, with 18% of ballots counted as of 8:50 p.m.

View more NH primary election results

In 2024, Williams won the Republican nomination in this district in an upset, beating two millionaire candidates. Then, and this year, she campaigned on her biography — including a childhood spent in poverty in Communist China. She also relied on a cheery approach to grassroots campaigning to build support among Republican voters.

Orlando, her primary opponent , struck a populist, pro-labor message but struggled to raise money or gain momentum.

The general election is a rematch from 2024, when Goodlander defeated Williams to win her first bid for elected office.

Goodlander was born in Nashua, but spent the bulk of her professional life in Washington before returning to New Hampshire. She worked as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice in the Biden administration, served as a staffer for Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman, and clerked at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Beauchemin, of Nashua, has served in the New Hampshire House since 2023. She positioned herself as a champion of progressive causes, including ending U.S. aid to Israel, endorsing Medicare for All, and overhauling the country’s campaign finance system. But she failed to make inroads among Democratic voters who instead gave Goodlander a chance to defend her seat.