Support local journalism with Team CAI

For CAI’s inaugural Falmouth Road Race team, we are looking for five dedicated runners to complete the iconic 7-mile race on August 16, 2026. As a runner on Team CAI Falmouth 2026, your support will strengthen local journalism in its mission to keep our communities connected and informed!

Applications will be accepted until all 5 bib spots are filled on the team. Completion of this application does not guarantee you a spot on the team. You will be informed by CAI if you’ve been chosen as a member on a rolling basis, after we have processed your application.

To apply, please fill out this application: HERE

We look forward to hearing from you! Questions? Please email us at teamCAI@capeandislands.org.