© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support local journalism with Team CAI

A poster of people running that says "Run for Public Radio with Team CAI"

For CAI’s inaugural Falmouth Road Race team, we are looking for five dedicated runners to complete the iconic 7-mile race on August 16, 2026. As a runner on Team CAI Falmouth 2026, your support will strengthen local journalism in its mission to keep our communities connected and informed!

Applications will be accepted until all 5 bib spots are filled on the team. Completion of this application does not guarantee you a spot on the team. You will be informed by CAI if you’ve been chosen as a member on a rolling basis, after we have processed your application.

To apply, please fill out this application: HERE

We look forward to hearing from you! Questions? Please email us at teamCAI@capeandislands.org.