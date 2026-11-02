Wildfire in White Mountain National Forest near Gorham grows to 300 acres

A wildfire in steep terrain in the White Mountains has burned about 300 acres, according to a spokesperson for the national forest.

The Wild River Fire was first spotted Sunday afternoon. It is located approximately seven miles southeast of Gorham, and at this time poses no risk to individuals or property.

“The Wild River Fire is actively burning in timber, snags, and leaf litter,” the agency said Monday afternoon. “Gaining access to the fire is difficult due to steep and rugged terrain.”

Drought in the area has dried out conditions in the mountains, as firefighters work to create a perimeter around the fire.

The federal government has assigned 40 personnel to respond, while the cause remains under investigation.