In one of the first tests for newly re-elected congressional Democrats, the Senate is considering a bill that would overhaul and streamline permitting for energy projects.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) would make it easier to build big infrastructure projects in America — everything from fossil fuel pipelines to transmission lines that would add more clean energy to the grid. And it would roll back environmental and social protections to achieve this goal.

Senators Angus King and Susan Collins both voted yes in a procedural vote to advance BAAJA last week. Both are members of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus.

In a statement to Maine Public, Sen. King said permitting reform will "speed up the clean energy revolution." The independent senator has been advocating for permitting reform for years.

But President Trump, while in favor of the bill, vowed last week not to approve any wind energy permits even if it passes.

“The bill hasn’t been fully negotiated,” Trump said in comments to reporters. “I will not approve wind turbines because wind turbines are a major loser.”

Meanwhile many Maine environmental and climate advocates are opposed to the bill, which would limit state and tribal authority under the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, and eliminate the need for tribal and state permissions for some projects. Critics have called it a "giveaway" to "Big oil" and data centers.

“This bill trades one environmental harm for another,” said Ivy Frignoca, Casco Baykeeper with Friends of Casco Bay, “and is not in the best interest of Maine’s waters.” Friends of Casco Bay has serious concerns with provisions of BAAJA that weaken the Clean Water Act.

“BAAJA is a bad deal, and we can do better,” said Nick Lund, acting advocacy director at Maine Audubon. “Narrowing environmental review, diminishing state and tribal authority, and constraining public participation are not the way to achieve a cleaner future.”

But Peter Dugas, Maine state coordinator for the Citizen's Climate Lobby, said passing comprehensive permitting reform is needed to greenlight and move along clean energy projects, which are urgently needed to reduce emissions.

"Like any bill that's a bipartisan compromise, it's not going to be perfect," he said. "But what you gain with a with a bipartisan bill is that it's more robust to the ebbs and flows of political power."

"A lot of what we were championing in the Inflation Reduction Act was glorious for the three years it existed, but of course it was leveled by the new administration," he added. "While there are certain parts of this that we certainly would not want to have in there in a perfect world, the research shows that the net benefits to climate emissions reductions is very good."

The Senate will hold a final vote on the bill this week.