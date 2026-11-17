This year, Rhode Island became the latest state in a growing number to ban the use of cell phones in schools.

The decision was made in response to growing concerns from educators about the impact of digital devices on student behavior and achievement.

Most Rhode Island schools are still getting used to the ban, but Central Falls High School has had a no-cell phone policy in place since 2023.

In an effort to learn more about how the ban is working, and what students in schools just now implementing a ban can expect, Ocean State Media morning host Luis Hernandez spoke with Central Falls High School English teacher Emmanuel Ramos and student Jarely Velez.

Interview highlights

On the need for a cell phone ban in schools

Emmanuel Ramos: Something that I've noticed over the time that I've been teaching is, with the use of technology, how much more it is available to students, it's been a huge distraction. I think we noticed after the pandemic. Central Falls was one of the schools that was on distance learning for maybe the longest amount of time. So we really struggled with rebuilding student engagement when they came back. They spent so much time doing online learning that I think these kinds of distractions were a lot more accessible. Before we really had strong policies around it, I think it was really, really challenging to get students just to move away from using it as much.

On whether the cell phone ban is working in Central Falls

Ramos: I think this year it's working the best that it ever has. I know for sure that it's because of the state policy change. This year, people are at the entrance helping students pack their phones away. We are being much more strict when phones are being used during school. One of the problems that we had been finding with phones was just how much easier it was to hide their use of AI or other cheating tools. It has been really helpful this year to have a little bit more of an accurate understanding of what each kid is learning. There are steps to how you get in trouble, and there's a level where eventually your parents have to come and pick up your technology, but students are looking for ways to beat the system.

On whether a school cell phone ban is necessary

Jarely Velez: I mean, I don't hate it. I think it is a good idea. It helps students be more involved in their classes, and they're less on their phones. So I wouldn't say it's bad at all. Yeah, it kind of sucks you're not on your phone, but at the end of the day, you're there for school. You're there to learn. Personally, I had my phone for emergencies only. My mom told me, she's like, "This phone is for emergencies only. You call me whenever you're in trouble." So I feel like, yeah, we want our phones for emergencies, but there's also the other way where we have a front office too, and we can always contact (our) parents there.

On how the cell phone call has impacted student social skills in Central Falls

Ramos: In the cafeteria, I'm noticing that way more students are talking to each other and not spending their time on their phone. They're having more conversations; they're hanging out with each other. It just seems so much more alive than it was before. It has also been really helpful because students who were disengaged it was so easy for them to lock in on their technology. In group work and collaborative work, it's a lot easier to get them to actually talk to each other and hang out with each other.

Velez: Me personally, I used to not really talk to a lot of kids that weren't my friends or in my friend group, but now I feel like this year I'm able to make new friends and interact with people that I normally wouldn't interact with. It definitely does boost up your confidence a little bit. You're not always so looking down, and you're able to interact with everyone.

On advice for other school districts adjusting to the new cell phone ban

Ramos: I would encourage them to try to take it really seriously. I want to use the word relentless. The experiment doesn't work if we're letting some kids have their phones or if we find out that some of them are opening them or sneaking phones in or doing something and we're not pushing back on it. Do the experiment and try to do it with fidelity so that we can actually see what kind of impact it has on your social life as a kid, your learning and also on our school community.