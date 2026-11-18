Updated November 18, 2026 at 10:40 AM EST

Nvidia has lost the man who co-founded it and built it into an AI powerhouse. Jensen Huang resigned after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife, amid reports linking him to a woman U.S. intelligence officials say was recruited by China's spy agency. With his return ruled out, Nvidia needs a new leader. Keeping its engineers may be just as hard.

Shivaram Rajgopal, an accounting professor at Columbia Business School, said many of Nvidia's engineers have the financial freedom to walk away.

"Many of them are independently wealthy, and they can easily go out and set up something else," Rajgopal told Morning Edition.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer for 13 years, is serving as interim CEO. Rajgopal said she handled Tuesday's earnings call "as well as one could expect in the circumstances." He described her as "very good with numbers, very buttoned down, very precise," but said her answers about strategy and employee retention were "a bit vague."

"I don't know of many examples of tech companies that are being run successfully by finance people," Rajgopal said.

An outside hire may not be the answer, either.

"This is such a technically complex enterprise," he said, adding that even someone with a technology background could struggle to make an immediate impact.

Rajgopal recommended pairing Kress with a technology leader, retaining key employees and sharing more information about ongoing investigations. He compared the need for transparency to Uber's handling of an investigation under former CEO Travis Kalanick. In that instance, the company released recommendations but not its findings.

"Give us the facts, not just recommendations," he said.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue button above.

The radio interview was edited by Ally Schweitzer. The digital version was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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