Lawyers for a group of New Hampshire residents who are visually impaired told justices on the New Hampshire Supreme Court that a 2025 law requiring people who vote absentee to provide proof of their identities at each election is overly burdensome.

The plaintiffs contend that requiring a photocopy of their identification, or a visit to either town hall or a notary public, for each election they want to participate in imposes “an impermissible burden” on their right to vote.

During oral arguments in the case on Monday, the plaintiffs alleged the state has failed to show how the new policy could reduce incidents of voter fraud, as stricter voter ID requirements promise to do .

Attorneys for the state countered that in-person voters are required to show an identification, so the extension of those same rules to absentee voters is justified.

“That is a rational way to proceed,” said Mary Triick, assistant attorney general.

The law, which was backed by Republicans and signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, includes three ways that absentee voters can provide proof of their identities: they can mail in a photocopy of their ID along with their absentee ballot application, visit a notary public, or request their ballot in-person at town hall before every election.

Each of these methods, the group of blind plaintiffs said, is a burden that unfairly restricts their rights to participate in elections.

“The burden of continuing to do that over and over again every year, every election, when they want to participate as a voter, is too great,” said Attorney David Fox.

He added that the law does little to mitigate any potential voter fraud involving absentee ballots, since there has not been any known problem in New Hampshire of “strangers obtaining absentee ballots in the name of another.”

When there are instances of fraud involving absentee voting, Fox said it is often someone voting from outside of the state where they live. The new law, he argued, does nothing to stop that from happening.

New Hampshire maintains strict rules about who can vote absentee, including anyone who is out of town during an election, has a work commitment, or who has a physical disability or illness. About 12% of ballots cast in the 2024 election were done using absentee ballots.

Anyone voting for the first time in New Hampshire -- whether they plan to vote absentee or in-person -- must register to vote using the same set of standards.

The state Attorney General’s office, which is defending the law, contends that voting absentee is not a fundamental right in New Hampshire, and that there is a strong interest in preventing voter fraud.

Attorney Triick told the justices that the plaintiffs are required to renew their driver's licenses on a regular basis, and that if they are able to comply with the DMV’s rules, they should also be able to make a stack of photocopies of their license.

“It is clearly not a substantial burden,” she said during oral arguments.

Last year, a lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit brought by the group before the case went to trial. The plaintiffs are asking the state’s highest court to overturn that dismissal and allow for more evidence to be presented.

The four sitting justices on the court — Patrick Donovan, Melissa Countway, Bryan Gould and Dan Will — all recused themselves. An alternate panel led by retired Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau sat in their place.