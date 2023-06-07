CONTEST NAME: Alan Cumming Ari Shapiro CAI June FY23 Sweepstakes

CAI Radio Contest Official Rules and Prize Details

Eligibility

Contest entrants must be at least 18 years old as of June 7, 2023 and a resident of one of the six New England states of the United States. This contest is sponsored by the WGBH Educational Foundation (“GBH”), One Guest Street. Boston, MA 02135. Employees, board members and advisory committee members of GBH, and their respective immediate family and household members are not eligible. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Entry Period

The contest period for the $500 L.L.Bean Gift Card CAI Spring 2023 Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2023 and ends at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2023.

How to Enter

No purchase or contribution is necessary. Of course, we appreciate contributions, but sending a contribution will not affect your chances of winning.

Pledges can be made at www.capeandislands.org, or by calling 1-888-508-9300 during the Entry Period.

All eligible persons who pledge online or by phone during the Entry Period are automatically entered to win, provided that the entrant has included his or her complete address and phone number. You also can enter the contest during the Entry Period without making a pledge by going to the “Donate” page on www.capeandislands.org, following the link to the no-gift entry form and submitting the completed online entry form or by calling 1-888-508-9300 and supplying the required information. Entries received outside of the Entry Period and incomplete entries are void.

Prize

Two (2) pairs of tickets to see Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro live in New Bedford, MA, plus two gift cards. Each Prize consists of the following –

One pair of tickets to Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro live on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford, MA, plus one (1) $100 visa gift card.

There are two (2) sets of 2 tickets to this show, and two (2) $100 gift cards total. Each winner will receive one (1) set of 2 tickets to the show and one (1) $100 gift card.

Approximate retail value of each Prize is $238.00. (Tickets are not refundable and cannot be exchanged for another performance.)

The value of each prize is determined by prize donor's suggested retail price or by what the prize is currently known to be selling for at the time the offer was published and is subject to change. Prizes are not redeemable for cash or transferable. All taxes on any prize, including but not

limited to Federal, State and local income and sales taxes, and any expense not covered herein (including but not limited to expenses related to the use of any prize) are the responsibility of the winner.

Selection of Winner

Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. There will be one winner selected for each prize offered. Prize drawing will be conducted by GBH. Drawing will be conducted on or about June 12, 2023.

The Winner will be required to sign and execute an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and where legal, a Publicity Release, within 7 days of notification attempt. Failure to return the affidavit in the time noted will result in disqualification of the winner and an alternate winner will be selected.

Odds of Winning

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use the winner's name, hometown and likeness for publicity purposes without additional compensation. Contest prize will be awarded, and the winner will be notified, by phone and/or email on or about June 13, 2023 or in a timely fashion.

Limit of Entry

Limit one entry per person for the entire Entry Period. An email address may only be used once and not for multiple entrants or entries for this contest. By entering, entrant acknowledges compliance with these official rules including all eligibility requirements. GBH is not responsible for failures in technology such as but not limited to: technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any Web site or online service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. No copies, facsimiles or reproductions of the GBH Contest Entry Form will be accepted. Proof of e-mailing and/or mailing does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt.

Other Important Points

By entering, entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Contest Rules. By entering the Contest, entrants release GBH and its employees, officers, trustees and agents from any liability, including personal injury or property damage, with respect or related to the receipt or use of any prize awarded. GBH makes no, and disclaims, all warranties, guarantees or representations, express or implied, concerning the condition, quality, merchantability, of any prize.

For the names of the prize winner, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope before June 30, 2023 to Maeve Buckley, c/o WGBH Educational Foundation One Guest St. Boston MA 02135. DO NOT SEND ANY OTHER CORRESPONDENCE TO THIS ADDRESS.

