CAI Election Coverage 2022

The debate with the candidates running for Cape & Islands District Attorney, Republican Dan Higgins and Democrat Robert Galibois can be found HERE.

The debate with candidates for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Seat, Sue Moran and Kari MacRae can be found HERE.

Henri Rauschenbach and Paul Niedzwiecki will be live on the air providing commentary on election night.

Henri Rauschenbach is a former State Senator and State Representative. He also served as Undersecretary of Administration and Finance, Senior Policy Advisor on Energy to the Governor (Gov. Cellucci and Gov. Swift), and Senior Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor (Gov. Swift).

Paul Niedzwiecki is Executive Director of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. He served as a legislative aide to State Representative John Klimm, and legislative aide to State Senator Henri Rauschenbach.

Ten WCAI reporters will also be in the field speaking to candidates and voters.