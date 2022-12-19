Local News LIVE: Jan. 6 panel announces 4 criminal referrals for Donald Trump CAI Published December 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool / AFP Via Getty ImagesMembers of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol hold its last public hearing in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on December 19, 2022. Find live updates and coverage of the last public hearing to investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol from NPR HERE.