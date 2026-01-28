Sandwich ministers join rally in Minneapolis

The images and video that have come out of Minneapolis in recent days and weeks have been troubling.

Fibonacci Blue The streets of Minneapolis on January 23, 2026. Thousands of people took to the streets in subzero temperatures to protest against ICE and Republican President Donald Trump.

Clergy from around the country have been responding to a call to support the local community.

Among them, the Rev. Jennie Valentine and the Rev. Tina Walker-Morin, both ministers at the First Church of Sandwich. They traveled together to Minneapolis last week joining hundreds of other faith leaders.

CAI's Sam Houghton spoke with them after they returned.