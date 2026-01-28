© 2026
Sandwich ministers join rally in Minneapolis

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:57 AM EST
Rev. Tina Walker-Morin and Rev. Jennie Valentine in Minneapolis last week
Courtesy Jennie Valentine
Rev. Tina Walker-Morin and Rev. Jennie Valentine in Minneapolis last week

The images and video that have come out of Minneapolis in recent days and weeks have been troubling.

The streets of Minneapolis on January 23, 2026. Thousands of people took to the streets in subzero temperatures to protest against ICE and Republican President Donald Trump.
Fibonacci Blue
The streets of Minneapolis on January 23, 2026. Thousands of people took to the streets in subzero temperatures to protest against ICE and Republican President Donald Trump.

Clergy from around the country have been responding to a call to support the local community.

Among them, the Rev. Jennie Valentine and the Rev. Tina Walker-Morin, both ministers at the First Church of Sandwich. They traveled together to Minneapolis last week joining hundreds of other faith leaders.

CAI's Sam Houghton spoke with them after they returned.
Local News
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton