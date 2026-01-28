Sandwich ministers join rally in Minneapolis
The images and video that have come out of Minneapolis in recent days and weeks have been troubling.
Clergy from around the country have been responding to a call to support the local community.
Among them, the Rev. Jennie Valentine and the Rev. Tina Walker-Morin, both ministers at the First Church of Sandwich. They traveled together to Minneapolis last week joining hundreds of other faith leaders.
CAI's Sam Houghton spoke with them after they returned.