Considering a regional police force on Martha's Vineyard

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:38 PM EST
Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain in front of his cruiser.
Sam Houghton, CAI
Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain

There has long been strong opposition to the idea of regionalization on Martha's Vineyard. There are six towns on the Island, all with their own fire, police and town governments, and they all cherish their uniqueness.

But out of necessity and a shortage of police officers, there are calls across the Island growing to regionalize departments.

CAI's Sam Houghton took a ride with the Aquinnah's Police Chief — where they have been hit the hardest by staffing shortages — to hear what could be gained, and potentially lost, with a regional police force.
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
