Considering a regional police force on Martha's Vineyard

There has long been strong opposition to the idea of regionalization on Martha's Vineyard. There are six towns on the Island, all with their own fire, police and town governments, and they all cherish their uniqueness.

But out of necessity and a shortage of police officers, there are calls across the Island growing to regionalize departments.

CAI's Sam Houghton took a ride with the Aquinnah's Police Chief — where they have been hit the hardest by staffing shortages — to hear what could be gained, and potentially lost, with a regional police force.