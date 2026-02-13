© 2026
Trump administration to appeal court orders on offshore wind

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:59 PM EST
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks on Bloomberg Television, Feb. 11, 2026.
Bloomberg Television
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks on Bloomberg Television, Feb. 11, 2026.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says the Trump administration will appeal the court orders that have allowed offshore wind farms to continue construction.

Jonathan Ferro, anchor of Bloomberg Television’s program "Bloomberg Surveillance,” asked Burgum Wednesday if the administration is going to appeal.

“Absolutely we are,” Burgum said. “I'm sure as we get into court and have sessions and share classified information, there will be further discussions on this.”

He said it’s not ideology driving President Trump’s opposition to offshore wind.

“If you've got massive radar interference just off our huge population centers, if you wanted to attack America, you would launch autonomous drones through those things, or you'd launch autonomous submarines because of the sonar interference,” he said.

Offshore wind supporters, including the Sierra Club, contend that Trump is attacking wind to bolster the fossil fuel industry.

The Department of Defense reviewed the wind farms’ plans before they were approved.

Five offshore wind farms received stop-work orders from the Trump administration in December.

Three are in coastal waters off New England: Vineyard Wind, Revolution Wind, and Sunrise Wind.
Local News offshore windrenewable energy
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
