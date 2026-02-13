Trump administration to appeal court orders on offshore wind

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says the Trump administration will appeal the court orders that have allowed offshore wind farms to continue construction.

Jonathan Ferro, anchor of Bloomberg Television’s program "Bloomberg Surveillance,” asked Burgum Wednesday if the administration is going to appeal.

“Absolutely we are,” Burgum said. “I'm sure as we get into court and have sessions and share classified information, there will be further discussions on this.”

He said it’s not ideology driving President Trump’s opposition to offshore wind.

“If you've got massive radar interference just off our huge population centers, if you wanted to attack America, you would launch autonomous drones through those things, or you'd launch autonomous submarines because of the sonar interference,” he said.

Offshore wind supporters, including the Sierra Club, contend that Trump is attacking wind to bolster the fossil fuel industry.

The Department of Defense reviewed the wind farms’ plans before they were approved.

Five offshore wind farms received stop-work orders from the Trump administration in December.

Three are in coastal waters off New England: Vineyard Wind, Revolution Wind, and Sunrise Wind.

