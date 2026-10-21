Cancer patient marks end of treatment with banner flyover in Hyannis

As Shyla Bodge approached the conclusion of her treatment for breast cancer she knew she wanted to celebrate. But how?

“I know it’s tradition to ring a bell when you’re finished with treatment and I was trying to come up with something different. Then all of a sudden it just popped into my head. I live right down the road from the Marstons Mills Airport (Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane) and I stopped in.”

She soon had a deal to have a banner with the message “Cancer Awareness. Stay Positive and Fight” towed over Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis on Monday, the day she completed treatment.

“I said this way will be great because it’s for everyone,” Bodge said.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and while Bodge acknowledged that, she said she wanted her message to resonate with everyone.

“All cancers are awful, and so many people are affected by it,” she said.

For Bodge, being treated at Cape Cod Hospital was an easy choice. She has worked at the hospital for more than a dozen years as the lead EEG technician, a job that involves the reading of brain waves for a variety of medical conditions.

“I know very many people and I just have confidence in Cape Cod Hospital. I chose to do all my treatment here and I couldn’t be happier with my decision.”

Bodge has a message for others being treated for cancer or other serious illnesses.

“There is a great power in positivity. It’s all about mindset. You’ve got to keep your head up, held high and just keep moving through. And don’t ever give up.”

